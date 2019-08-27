Inmates flushing items, like blankets, clogs system at Fresno jail, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KRON) – Crews are working to repair the damage done to Fresno County Jail following a clog in the plumbing system, which created a cascade of sewage flowing down the walls.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said the problem was discovered Friday shortly after midnight.

On Monday, deputies revealed that the staff dining hall, the locker rooms, and two courtrooms on the first floor had all suffered significant damage.

Repairs require flooring and sheet rock to be replaced. Officials warned that it could be months before work is complete.

Authorities said that inmates were flushing items such as blankets, clothing, food, and garbage down the toilets.

***UPDATE***The lobby of the North Annex Jail has been disinfected and has resumed regular business, including… Posted by Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 26, 2019

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: