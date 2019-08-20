Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Inside Bay Area Politics August 17, 2019

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Local leaders weigh in after a homeless man was released just days after attacking a woman in San Francisco.

If you’re a gun owner and you live in San Jose, you could be required to pick up another insurance policy. We talk to the mayor to learn more.

You’re watching Inside Bay Area Politics on KRONon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News