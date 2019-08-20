Inside Bay Area Politics August 17, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Local leaders weigh in after a homeless man was released just days after attacking a woman in San Francisco.
If you’re a gun owner and you live in San Jose, you could be required to pick up another insurance policy. We talk to the mayor to learn more.
You’re watching Inside Bay Area Politics on KRONon.
- San Mateo High School students going cell phone free, thanks to new policy
- Colin Kaepernick speaks out about SF police shooting that led him to protest
- BART ordinance would outlaw panhandling at platforms, inside trains
- Homeless man who attacked San Francisco woman ordered to stay in jail
- 2 people rescued after small plane crashes into ocean near Half Moon Bay