Instagram star’s body found in suitcase

MOSCOW (KRON/CNN) — A man was arrested for murder after the body of an Instagram star was found stuffed in a suitcase, Russian authorities announced Wednesday.

Police have not named the victim but multiple Russian news outlets have identified the victim as Yekaterina Semochkina.

The social media star was best known for the Instagram handle @katti_loves_life.

According to investigators, the body of the woman was discovered Saturday in a suitcase in a residential apartment building.

During the examination of the body, stab and cut wounds were found in the chest area.

The motive for the murder is unclear at this time.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: