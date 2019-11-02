Instructions for returning to Sonoma County burn area

SONOMA (KRON) – As authorities continue to downgrade evacuation orders to warnings, residents can return home at their own risk.

Sonoma County Sheriffs have some advice for evacuees who are coming back to the burn area.

Officials say you must check in with county staff first.

Two check-in sites are open until 6 p.m. on Saturday:

Geyserville Park & Ride on Remmel Road

3487 Alexander Valley Road

Residents will receive information at the check-in site, along with a pass to show at the points of entry after they leave.

Authorities will provide:

Goggles, gloves, masks, Tyvek suits, water, garbage bags & booties (note: this gear won’t protect from hazards)

Bilingual printed health & safety info will be available and can be found online.

Bilingual & mental health services available.

