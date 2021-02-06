Intense car robbery in San Francisco goes viral

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An intense car robbery in San Francisco has caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of people across social media.

The robbery was all caught on video, thanks to a Tesla dash cam.

As the victims were trying to get on I-80 East on Friday, a black Honda cut in right behind the victim’s car.

A traffic backup on the on-ramp gave the suspect vehicle the perfect time to merge closer to the victim’s car. A backseat passenger got out of the suspect car and smashed the rear windshield of the victim’s car.

The suspect pulled out a large bag, got back into the suspect vehicle and drove away.

San Francisco police say camera equipment and a drone were stolen.

The video posted to Twitter has gained more than 736,000 views at last check.

KRON4’s Gayle Ong will provide an update on this developing story at KRON4 News at 8 p.m.

Check back for updates.