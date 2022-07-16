(BCN) — A Napa County freeway interchange construction project originally slated to begin Monday is being delayed by Caltrans due to nesting birds in the area.

Caltrans officials have delayed the Soscol Junction Interchange Project in southern Napa County — at the junction of state highways 12, 29 and 221 — until the birds’ fledgling cycle. Caltrans will monitor the situation.

KRON On is streaming news live now

When work commences on the project, motorists may expect overnight lane closures as crews will be installing crash cushions and moveable concrete barriers along the Highway 29 median and southbound shoulder. The three-year project will replace the signalized intersection of State Route 12/29, State Route 221 and Soscol Ferry Road with an interchange composed of an overpass and two roundabouts, a configuration that will add fluidity to traffic flow, reduce congestion and enhance bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.

Caltrans crews will landscape the area with local plants, including oaks whose canopies will visually screen the interchange from distant onlookers. Caltrans will build 1,200 feet of Class I bicycle and pedestrian paths as part of the project.

Eventually the bicycle/pedestrian lanes will connect to the Vine Trail, a 47-mile multi-use path that will stretch from Calistoga to the ferry in Vallejo.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.