Attack on Afghanistan’s army base with car bomb kills at least 30

At least 31 people were killed in a suicide car bomb attack at a military base in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province on Sunday, November 29, according to TOLOnews.

A security source told TOLOnews that the bomber detonated “a Humvee vehicle which was full of explosives.”

Baz Mohammad Hemmat, head of the Ghazni hospital, told RFE/RL that 24 soldiers were also injured in the attack.

This video shows the area outside the base after the attack, with an ambulance arriving and several military vehicles on the scene.

