Crowds party in Liverpool hours before new COVID restrictions

LIVERPOOL- Crowds in Liverpool’s city center were seen partying in the streets on October 13, just hours before new coronavirus restrictions came into effect amid an increase in case numbers.
Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson condemned images from the night that showed a police car being pelted by objects. “These pictures shame our city,” he said.
Doctors and other officials also condemned the scenes. Harrison Maher, who filmed this footage, told Storyful: “7 large bars in one small space close at once, and 1000+ people are leaving at the same time.”
Liverpool was placed in the highest tier of government restrictions, meaning pubs and bars must close unless they serve meals.
On October 13, 17,234 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the UK. There were 143 deaths, bringing the total number of UK deaths from COVID-19 to 43,018.
