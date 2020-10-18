Demonstrators rally in Paris after teacher’s beheading

Demonstrators gathered in central Paris on Sunday, October 18, as part of nationwide rallies in tribute to a history teacher who was beheaded after showing caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad to his class, France 24 reported.

Samuel Paty, 47, was beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a commune north-west of Paris, on Friday. The suspect, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, was shot dead by police, according to police.

This footage was taken at the Place de la République in Paris, where the largest rally was held on Sunday. The rally was attended by Prime Minister Jean Castex

