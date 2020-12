SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Get your tea kettle ready because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are coming to Spotify.

Put. The. Kettle. On.



A new holiday special from Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is coming soon only on Spotify ☕️ ️https://t.co/ZlFRPzLe9R — Spotify (@Spotify) December 15, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan announced they’ll be launching a new podcast, and the first episode is coming soon.

It’s titled Archewell Audio, and there’s already has a three-minute teaser.

Harry says the show is meant to bring listeners “different voices and perspectives.”

Listen here.

