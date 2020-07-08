Live Now
Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students

International

A general view of Harvard University campus is seen on April 22, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) – Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday challenging the Trump administration’s decision to bar international students from staying in the U.S. if they take classes online this fall.

The lawsuit, filed in Boston’s federal court, seeks to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing the rule.

The universities contend that the directive violates the Administrative Procedures Act because officials failed to offer a reasonable basis justifying the policy.

The Trump administration did not respond to requests for comment. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified colleges Monday that international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer if their schools operate entirely online this fall.

