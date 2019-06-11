Indian toddler trapped in well dies amid 110-hour rescue try

In this Monday, June 10, 2019 photograph, people try to rescue a 2-year-old boy who fell deep into an unused village well in Sangrur, Punjab state, India. The boy was brought to a hospital after he was removed from the well but doctors said he had died. The boy fell into the well last Thursday and state authorities dug a parallel well to save the boy. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI (AP) — A 2-year-old boy who fell deep into an unused well in an Indian village has been confirmed dead after rescuers worked nearly 110 hours to reach him, a hospital official said Tuesday.

The boy was removed from the well on Tuesday but doctors at a hospital in Chandigarh, the Punjab state capital, found him dead on arrival, Anil Kumar said.

The boy fell into the well outside his house in Sangrur district last Thursday and was stuck at a depth of 125 feet (38 meters), the Press Trust of India news agency said. Authorities dug a parallel well in an attempt to save the boy.

Wells dug for water are often left uncovered in India.