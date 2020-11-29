Little boy holds flowers during funeral procession for Diego Maradona

A little boy was seen holding flowers outside the cemetery in Bella Vista, Argentina, where legendary soccer player Diego Maradona was buried on November 26.

Earlier in the day, mourners swarmed the hearse transporting Maradona’s coffin during a funeral procession on the streets of Buenos Aires near the nation’s presidential palace, known as the Casa Rosada.

Videos filmed by Instagram user @soldiez_ show riot police in the street outside Jardin Bella Vista, the cemetery where Maradona was to be buried, as a crowd gathered to celebrate the star’s life and pay their respects.

Maradona died on November 25, aged 60, from cardiac arrest in his home in the Buenos Aires suburb of Tigre.

