Prince Harry surprises kids from his charity on Zoom

Prince Harry gave a mother from Nottinghamshire, England, a “big shock” when he appeared on a charity video call that her daughter was participating in on December 4.

Lidia Sherwood’s 12-year-old daughter Maddison was on a Zoom call organized by WellChild, a British charity for sick children, when the Duke of Sussex joined the session to surprise the participants.

Maddison, who has a rare neuromuscular condition and who has previously won the charity’s Inspirational Child awards, was asked to take part in the video chat along with several other children.

While speaking to Maddison, Prince Harry, a patron of WellChild, asks her who she would nominate for an award. She tells him that she thinks her mum deserves an award, and Harry asks to be introduced.

Lidia Sherwood told the BBC, “I knew that obviously Maddison had been asked to do the interview but I was expecting to sit in the background. It was a big shock to be asked to take part, but I love the royal family.

“As a mother, it was so surreal watching your child sit talking to royalty while he was telling her how amazing she was,” Sherwood said.



