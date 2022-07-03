SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three suspects have been arrested after reportedly traveling to the Bay Area to commit burglaries, according to a Facebook post from South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD).

Officers received reports that an “interstate fugitive” was staying at a local hotel on the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco. The suspect had three extraditable warrants for arrest in connection to burglaries in South Dakota, Ohio, and Florida.

Officers followed the man as he left the hotel in a vehicle, then they conducted a “high risk stop” and arrested the suspect and two others. Each of the three suspects lied about their names and gave the police false identification card, according to police.

Officers searched their vehicle and hotel rooms and found burglary tools as well as a large amount of cash with other stolen items. After further investigation, police learned that the group came to the Bay Area for the “sole purpose of committing burglaries.” The three suspects were arrested for numerous felony charged and booked at the main jail.