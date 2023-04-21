(KRON) — A suspect who allegedly forced his way into a woman’s apartment Friday morning is in custody and charged with felony vandalism, according to the San Mateo Police Department. San Mateo PD officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 200 block of East 3rd Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the report of an unknown subject breaking into an apartment.

Upon arriving at the scene, a woman told officers that the suspect pushed her locked door with enough force to break the doorframe and damage the lock. Once the subject gained entry, he told the resident that someone was chasing him and asked if he could stay there.

The victim told him to leave, but he refused. Only when the victim called police, did the suspect leave. By the time officers arrived, he had already fled the scene.

Officers canvased the area for someone who matched the victim’s description of the intruder. The suspect, later identified as Robert Najera, was located at the intersection of 5th Avenue and South B Street, police said. After being positively identified, Najera was arrested and taken to San Mateo County Jail.