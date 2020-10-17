Investigation continues into California GOP’s unauthorized ballot boxes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California’s attorney general and secretary of state won’t take legal action against the Republican party — for now.

“The integrity and confidence in the vote here in California is paramount,” Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

The state attorney general and secretary of state say the investigation continues into the California GOP’s unauthorized ballot boxes.

The Democratic leaders said Friday subpoenas have been issued and discussions with the party are ongoing. Earlier this week, the two sent a cease and desist order for boxes they say violated state law.

The Republican party said it would not comply.

“Despite their rhetoric in the press, the party has agreed to no longer deploy unstaffed, unsecured, unofficial drop boxes,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. “They violated state law and created voter confusion.”

But the the California Republican party said Friday the party made no concessions to the state’s Democratic leaders, claiming they only requested information.

“Now they’re dangling the threat of subpoena in front of us, they want to do anything to confuse voters and our supporters and let our detractors describe our efforts as criminal,” California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Milan Patterson said.

While the Democratic leaders say they’ll continue collecting information, Republicans say they’ll continue using the boxes.

How many boxes, all of their locations and how many ballots they’ve collected is still unclear.