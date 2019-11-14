Investigation in Marin possibly connected to Orinda Halloween shooter

MARIN CITY (KRON) – Contra Costa County Sheriff officials confirmed Thursday that they were a part of an investigation in Marin City that is possibly connected to the Orinda Halloween shooting.

The Marin County Sheriff’s SWAT team assisted Contra Costa Sheriffs with the serving of a search warrant in the 200 block of Drake Avenue.

Officials are still gathering information and will conduct a press conference at an undefined time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

