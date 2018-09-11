Investigation into cause of San Francisco Millennium Tower’s cracked window

Problems are mounting at the troubled Millennium Tower in San Francisco.

As you know, the residential high rise is already sinking and leaning, and recently, they found cracked glass.

Now, federal regulators are investigating, and it looks it may be a month before they know what caused that glass to crack.

There are more complications for the sinking and leaning Millennium Tower. KRON4 confirmed the Federal Aviation Administration has now opened an investigation into the crash of a drone being used to photograph that cracked exterior window on the 36th floor.

The drone crashed onto a nearby sidewalk on Saturday, narrowly missing pedestrians. The FAA will be looking into whether the pilot violated Aviation Regulation Part 107, which among other things says the following:

“You must not fly over people who are not involved in the operation of the drone. And you must not pose a hazard to any manned aircraft or to people or property on the ground.”

Attorneys say retrieving footage from the crashed drone is unlikely, as is another plan having someone rappel over the side of the building to take photos and tape the window up.

“It raises a lot of issues for us and the association safety-wise, and we want to be sure whatever we are doing is safe,” Homeowners Association attorney Tom Miller said.

The attorney for the Homeowners Association, which is suing the building’s developer, says the plan now is to wait a month until the window washing swing stage is repaired.

By that time, a new piece of glass should be ready to install, and the cracked glass can be removed and inspected.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES