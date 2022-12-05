SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A SamTrans bus crashed into 16 vehicles at Serramonte Center on Friday, and the transportation agency issued an update on the incident Monday.

The collision was reported around 11:50 a.m. on Friday morning, and a statement from North County Fire Authority said the bus crashed into multiple vehicles in the Target parking lot. After the collision, four people were taken to San Francisco General Hospital for treatment, and one was reportedly in critical condition.

We are relieved that all of the individuals who were hospitalized as a result of the accident are recovering and have been discharged. We continue to extend our support to them and their loved ones. SamTrans

The SamTrans statement went on to say that the investigation into the cause of the crash is “still ongoing.” The agency stated that it is working with authorities to learn what happened, and will take preventative measures to ensure similar incidents aren’t repeated in the future.

KRON On is streaming now

Anyone who experienced property damage or was otherwise impacted by this incident is asked to contact the SamTrans Claims Department at 650-551-6188 to file a claim.