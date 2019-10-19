Investigation underway after man found dead near train tracks in North Richmond

RICHMOND (KRON) – An investigation continues after a body was found near the train tracks in North Richmond on Thursday, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:45 a.m., deputies responded to the tracks near Parr Boulevard and Giant Road.

Richmond Police were also on the scene.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old William Cody Tate of San Pablo.

During an investigation, deputies found that Tate appeared to have been shot.

An autopsy conducted on Friday determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma and injuries matched those of being hit by a train. No evidence of a gunshot wound was found.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact sheriff’s at (925) 646-2441 or (925) 313-2600.