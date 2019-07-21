Investigators determine if Bay Point crimes are connected, 2 suspects arrested

BAY POINT (KRON) — The Muir Station Deputy Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Thursday night after caller stated there was a man who appeared to be beaten up in the street.

At around 9:09 p.m., sheriffs arrived to the scene where they found an unresponsive man in front of a home on the 200 block of Riverside Drive.

The victim, Johnny Burns, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At around 9:21 p.m., sheriffs responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 2700 block of Willow Pass Road in Bay Point.

The victim was later treated and released from a local hospital.

After vehicle and suspect descriptions were released, the Concord Police Department located the vehicle and took custody of 20-year-old Abel Garcia of Antioch.

An arrest warrant was issued for the second suspect, 24-year-old Erik Ruiz, who was arrested Friday.

Garcia was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility (MDF) on several charges including: assault with a deadly weapon, felony battery, conspiracy and participating in a criminal street gang.

Ruiz was also booked into the MDF for assault with a deadly weapon, felony battery and conspiracy.

Detectives are still investigating the two incidents to determine if they are connected.

The locations of the two incidents are less than 10 minutes away by car.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.