Deputies need help ID’ing man who sexually assaulted blind woman in Cupertino

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who sexually assaulted a blind woman in Cupertino.

Deputies released several surveillance images Monday of the suspect.

The sexual assaulted happened on May 5. Deputies said a blind woman was walking to her workplace in the area of Stevens Creek Boulevard and North Stelling Road.

A man made “verbal flirtatious advances towards her,” deputy Russell Davis said.

“The female victim politely declared and continued to walk to her workplace,” Davis said.

The man continued following the woman, deputies said.

He later approached the woman a second time in an outdoor public parking lot, held her against her will, and sexually assaulted her in broad daylight, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect drove a silver Scion XB with no front license plate. (Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office)

“Based on the timeframe of the encounters, it appeared the suspect was following the female victim prior to the assault,” Davis said.

Witnesses in the parking lot confronted the assailant. In surveillance videos, a physical altercation can be seen between the suspect and a good Samaritan before the suspect runs away from the parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

at 408-808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations anonymous tip line at

408-808-4431, or email: SO.website@shf.sccgov.org

(Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect and vehicle are described as followed: