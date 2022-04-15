WASHINGTON — The deadline to file and pay most individual income tax returns is Monday, April 18. With that date looming, the International Revenue Service offered tips for people who still have to file.

Get some more time

The IRS estimated that 15 million taxpayers will request an extension to file their taxes. Taxpayers can request an extension to October 17, but the extension to file is not an extension to pay one’s money owed. To request an extension, click HERE.

Avoid paper

The IRS encouraged taxpayers to file electronically, as tax software can make calculations, flag errors and reduce tax return errors. Filing electronically and using direct deposit is the easiest way to receive a refund, the IRS said.

Unclaimed refunds

The IRS estimated that 1.5 million taxpayers did not file a 2018 tax return, leading to $1.5 billion in unclaimed refunds. The deadline to claim a 2018 tax refund is also April 18. If a tax return is not filed by then, the money becomes property of the U.S. Treasury.

For the IRS’ full list of tips, click HERE.