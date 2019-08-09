‘Isn’t he finished working?’: Daughter asks for dad who was killed in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (CNN Newsource) — We are learning more about one of the nine people killed in last Sunday’s mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

38-year-old Saeed Saleh moved to Dayton about two years ago after immigrating to Virginia with his wife and daughter.

Saleh’s family said the little girl — now five-years old — is still not aware of her father’s death.

“She keeps asking her, where is my dad?” a family spokesperson translated from Saleh’s wife, Zaid Essaye. “Give him a call…. isn’t he finished working? It’s at night. Call him. She’s been asking her a lot of questions. So she’s not aware.”

A family spokesperson says Saleh also has two children back home in Eritrea, East Africa — a 10-year-old and a 14-year-old.