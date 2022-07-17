San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman sat down one-on-one with KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss the rise in Monkeypox cases in the Bay Area, and the conversations happening between lawmakers and community groups to bring more vaccines to San Francisco.
