‘It could have been worse’: Residents thankful town was spared in Crockett fire

CROCKETT (KRON) — There were some nervous moments for people who live and work near the NuStar facility this week.

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun was in downtown Crockett Wednesday where shop owners and residents were counting their blessings in the wake of Tuesday’s fire at the NuStar energy facility

“One of my concerns was the smoke and the smell when these plants go off,” said Crockett resident Jane Costa. “We noticed on the news that the smoke was going up in a big black column and we were really happy that the wind didn’t come in and blow that into town cause that would have just covered us.”

Another Crocket resident didn’t waste time before getting out of town.

“Went right by the event probably five minutes after it started. So I was able to see the tanks in the back on fire. I didn’t waste any time going by it and getting out of that area,” Paul Davis said.

Schools were closed Wednesday as a safety precaution which made for empty tables at the local taqueria Judy’s Place

“The town is pretty empty right now,” said Judy Herrera, owner of Judy’s Place Cocina Latina.

Herrera is the owner of the restaurant.

She says she is just thankful the town was spared from what could have been a major disaster.

“I’m sure it could have been worse. Although people were concerned. Everybody was indoors, concerned for the hazardous materials or smell in the air,” she said.

Residents living in the vicinity of a fuel storage facility and neighboring refineries are just part of the way of life in this Bay Area town.

