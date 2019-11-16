‘It was pretty terrifying’: Officers rescue unconscious woman from burning car

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Two Farmville police officers helped rescue an unconscious woman from a vehicle engulfed with flames early Friday morning.

Officers Dalton Foley and Olivia Martin put their lives at risk without hesitation, in a situation the pair said they had never dealt with before. For them, the daring task was pure instinct.

“We’ll both be honest, we had a lot of fear, we’ve never dealt with anything like that so kind of in the back of your head, you’re scared, but you kind of have to put it down and have to go to work,” said Officer Dalton Foley, with the Farmville Police Department.

8News skyped Officers Foley and Martin after the pair responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E. Third Street at 4:18 a.m. on Nov. 15. According to police, the car was “already consumed in fire and heavy smoke was coming from the passenger compartment” when the officer arrived.

WARNING: 8News was provided with the police bodycam footage on Friday. The video could contain graphic language or images not suitable for all.

Officer Foley then tried to save the unconscious woman, only identified as a 57-year-old woman, in the driver’s seat. The woman’s seat belt was cut by the officer, police said, and she was removed from the burning vehicle. Officer Martin helped check for other occupants in the vehicle, and eventually, with the help of two citizens, assisted in moving the unconscious woman to a “safer distance.”

“It was pretty terrifying because the vehicle was on fire,” Officer Martin said.

Police said the crash stemmed from a single-car crash. The driver, who was flown to VCU Medical Center, is in serious, but stable condition.

“The driver may have fallen asleep or had a medical emergency and drifted off the road,” Foley said.

8News was told the unidentified woman was able to communicate with her family at the hospital. They’re hoping she will make a full recovery.

“Fortunately we were within seconds of the fire,” Martin said. “Thankfully, because had we gotten there a couple of minutes later, it may have been a different scenario.”