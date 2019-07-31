Italy: Slain police officer didn’t have gun when stabbed

ROME (KRON/AP) — San Francisco’s Stern Grove is a popular site for concerts, but it also has a darker reputation as a place where teenagers gather after dark for “fight nights.”

According to his uncle, Finnegan Elder took part in those fights.

Elder is now in an Italian jail after allegedly stabbing an undercover police officer.

Mario Rega Cerciello was buried in his hometown near Naples

The casket was carried from the same church where he got married just six weeks ago.

Italy’s prime minister called the 35-year-old officer’s death a “deep wound for the state.”

At a news conference, officials said Cerciello was unarmed and had left his gun in his locker by accident.

They also expressed regret at a leaked photo of the other defendant.

Gabriel Christian Natale-Horth was shown blindfolded and shackled to a chair.

Police said it was to prevent him from seeing evidence in the case.

Rome’s Repubblica newspaper called it an “affront to the moral values that hold up our democracy.”

Police said the incident began when the boys stole a backpack from a man after he allegedly sold them fake drugs.

The man reported the theft to police who sent an undercover officer.

The boys reportedly told a judge that Cerciello did not say he was with the police, and that Cerciello attacked them.

These pictures show them at the time of their arrest at a luxury hotel less than 100 yards away.

Police said they discovered a knife stashed in a ceiling panel and that it was the one Elder used to stab the officer 11 times.