Italy: Teen’s family issues new statement

ITALY (KRON) – The family of Finnegan Lee Elder, a 19-year-old who was arrested in Italy last week for allegedly killing an a Carabinieri officer, released a new statement after the father was able to visit his son for the second time.

The full statement, emailed by an attorney, can be read below.

“We know many of you have asked us for updates and are anxious to hear directly from the parents. Ethan and Leah are not available for interviews at this time, but Ethan Elder released the following statement after seeing his son for the second time on Friday: ‘It was good to see Finnegan, who is struggling but holding up. The family remains heartbroken over the loss of life. We are [focused] on working with Finn’s attorneys to establish all the facts. We are hoping the prosecution produces the video footage of the incident to show what actually happened.’ Please contact attorney Roberto Capra’s office for further updates. — SE”

The victim, Cerciello Rega, had recently returned from his honeymoon and had not been scheduled to work when he and a partner were sent out in plainclothes to work a case involving an alleged extortion attempt over a drug deal, police have said.

The two Carabinieri went to meet people who demanded 100 euros ($112) and a gram of cocaine in exchange for returning a knapsack to an Italian man who was their intermediary for a drug deal that wasn’t consummated, according to prosecutors.

Italian authorities allege that Elder, and Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, both from San Francisco, were the ones who showed up for a scheduled rendezvous. They allege Elder attacked Cerciello Rega with a military-style attack knife he had brought with him from the United States.

In an earlier statement, Natale’s father said his son “never imagined there would be a confrontation and did not know his friend was armed.”

Prosecutors said police found the knife used in the slaying hidden in the dropped ceiling of the Americans’ hotel room.

Under Italian law, both the defendant who materially carries out a killing and others involved in the crime can each be charged with murder.

Elder’s father arrived in Rome earlier Wednesday, accompanied by a family friend who is an experienced lawyer, the teen’s uncle, Sean Elder said by email.

Asked if his nephew collected knives or used them for a sporting activity, Sean Elder replied that “his mother says she had seen a knife similar to those other teens in his circle had.”

Investigators allege the two officers were attacked immediately after they identified themselves as Carabinieri. The teens have contended that they didn’t realize the men were police officers.

The Associated Press contributed information to this story.