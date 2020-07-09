It’s only going to get warmer across the Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Pack on the sunscreen and face mask!

A gradual warming trend is forecast for the Bay Area and Central Coast through this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the warming trend will primarily impact inland areas, while locations near the coast will remain mild due to ongoing winds.

Highs this afternoon will peak in the 90’s inland, 80’s along the Bay, and 70’s near the coast.

Skies will remain sunny and dry today after a brief push of fog and low clouds near the coast Thursday morning.

The weekend will bring some of the region’ hottest temperatures, with many daytime hgihs nearing the triple digits.

Sunshine will be seen all through the forecast into next week, with temperatures eventually showing signs of cooling by mid-week next week.

>> Track the latest in the KRON4 Weather Center.

Latest Stories: