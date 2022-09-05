(KRON) — For many of us looking to cool off in this Labor Day weekend heat wave, it’s straight to the water, whether that be a local beach or pool. However, one pool in the East Bay is closed due to the high temperatures in our area.

Brentwood Family Aquatic Complex will be closed through Tuesday, Sept. 6 “due to the excessive heat forecasted on those days,” according to a Facebook post from the City of Brentwood. The complex announced the closure on Sunday, and it noted that it was for the health and safety of both staff and patrons.

Those looking for a place to cool off in Brentwood won’t have to travel far: the Brentwood Community Center will be open as a cooling center on Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about cooling centers available across Contra Costa County, please visit the county’s website.