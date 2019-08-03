Jack London Square’s Pedalfest expects 20,000 visitors

OAKLAND (KRON) – Pedalfest is a free annual celebration full of bikes, food and family happening today at Jack London Square from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is expected to have 20,000 visitors. Presented by Dolan Law Firm and Lyft.

Pedalfest is produced by Bike East Bay to promote bicycling and bike-friendly communities across the East Bay.

Event highlights include bicycle stunt shows with professional stunt riders, pedal-powered live music, Drake’s Brewing Lounge Area, Oakland Public Library Bike Library, kids bicycle parade, unicycle lessons and performances, an amphibious bike race, and more!

