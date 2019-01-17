Live Now
Jackknifed big rig closes Interstate 80 near Truckee

News

UPDATE: The freeway reopened around 4:45 p.m., according to the CHP

TRUCKEE (KRON) — Westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra is closed, the CHP is reporting, after a big rig was involved in a crash on the highway. 

The highway patrol reported the freeway closure aroud 3:30 p.m. today via social media. 

There is no estimated time of reopening. 

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Sierra and is advising travelers to avoid driving through the mountains during the harsh storm conditions. 

The warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Friday.

