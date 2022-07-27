MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The Jain Center of Northern California experienced a break in on July 21, according to the Milpitas Police Department.

Police say the burglary took place around 3:00 a.m., and police responded to the scene by 7:00 a.m. MPD was able to confirm that some items inside the temple had been stolen, and some cash had been taken as well.

According to a statement from JCNC, the President of the organization was immediately informed about the incident. The President and other staff members inspected the entirety of the facility and saw that the temple’s bhandars–or storage units–had been emptied of their wares and cash, but no other damage was caused to the facility.

A later statement from the JCNC President, Mittal Kothari, discourages the Jain community from sharing the CCTV video of the break-in. The group’s leadership fears that sharing the video could encourage more burglars to break in to temples. President Kothari added that additional security cameras and sensors have already been installed to prevent further break-ins.

Police were unable to reveal further information due to the ongoing investigation. However, they are able to confirm that there are two suspects in this incident.