UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A lockdown at James Logan High School in Union City has been lifted and students released from campus. Earlier, the Union City Police Department had investigated a disturbance at the school.

The high school was on lockdown and students missed the 3:20 p.m. dismissal time. UCPD was on the scene investigating reports of a disturbance at the school but found no victims or any reports of injuries.

UCPD is still on the scene investigating the validity of the original disturbance report and will provide updated information.

This incident marks the third area school to be placed on lockdown today with Novato High School and Carlmont High School in Belmont both having been locked down earlier.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.