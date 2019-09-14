Janitor charged with hiding camera in girls’ locker room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida janitor is accused of recording students in the locker room, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

According to a criminal complaint, Jason Goff, 42, was a custodian at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs and is accused of taping a cellphone in a locker to record children as they undressed.

As the school janitor, Goff had access to the area and the ability to unlock the type of locks on the locker containing the cellphone, the release said.

At the end of one of the videos, the phone pans down and a Clay County School identification badge can be seen hanging from the waist of the person holding the phone.

The photo on the badge matches the photo on Goff’s Clay County School identification badge, according to investigators. The news release said the cellphone also contained “selfie” photos of Goff and text messages from Goff’s phone number.

This case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.