Actor Jason Momoa posted a sweaty, shirtless video to Instagram over the weekend — to issue an apology.

The “Aquaman” star found himself in hot water after he posted photos inside the Sistine Chapel.

“I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture. So, if I did, I apologize. It wasn’t my intention,” the actor said in the video that garnered 3 million views on Sunday.

Momoa explained that while he was visiting the holy site, people had requested to take photos with him. “I was very respectful and asked for permission from, what I thought, would be okay,” the former “Game of Thrones” star said.

The actor was in Rome shooting “Fast X,” the tenth film from the “Fast & Furious” franchise. During some days off from filming, Momoa said he made a “donation” so he could bring his friends and crew members to check out the sacred space.

As soon as Momoa posted his photos to Instagram, fans quickly swarmed the comment section pointing out that usually photos and videos are forbidden inside.

“So they let the rich and famous film in there but us peasants can’t,” commented one user. “So unfair we were not allowed to take any pics!!” responded another.

Momoa closed out his video with another apology to the people of Italy and expressed his love for the country. “I love you. I’m sorry if I offended you.”

“Fast X” is slated to be released on May 19, 2023.