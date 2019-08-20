Live Now
Jason Momoa to make appearance at Sacramento’s Wizard World Convention

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Wizard World, a traveling pop culture convention, is scheduled to make a stop in Sacramento next month.

The convention will be attended by several big celebrities, including “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa, as well as Holly Marie Combs of “Charmed” and Thomas Nicholas Band of “Rookie of the Year” and “American Pie.”

Momoa will appear on Saturday, Sept. 21, while the other celebrities are scheduled to make an appearance all three days.

Event organizers said more surprise guests are scheduled to be announced closer to the event date.

The convention is scheduled for Sept. 20 to 22 at Cal Expo.

Ticket prices start at $34.99 for general admission; children 10 and under are admitted for free with a paid adult admission ticket.

