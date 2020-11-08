‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek passes away after battling cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The man at the center of a scuffle last month between rival supporters of the two major party candidates has been charged, a Kern County District Attorney’s spokesman tells KGET.

Nicholas Wayne Fry of Bakersfield was charged Saturday with misdemeanor battery following the Oct. 10 incident on Rosedale Highway, where the factions had set up booths just a few hundred feet apart.