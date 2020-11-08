‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek passes away after battling cancer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Beloved host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80 after battling pancreatic cancer.
Trebek OC is a Canadian-American television personality, best known for hosting the game show ‘Jeopardy!’.
The television program announced the news Sunday morning saying Trebek passed surrounded by friends and family.
