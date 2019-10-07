‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says cancer is starting to ‘diminish’ his hosting skills

OTTAWA, Ontario (CNN) – “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is back at home in Canada.

The 79-year-old made an appearance at his alma mater on Friday – the University of Ottawa.

While he was there, he sat down for a discussion with Lisa LaFlamme, chief anchor and senior editor for CTV.

They discussed a variety of subjects, including his battle with cancer.

“I’m hanging in [there]. So we’re back on the chemo and we’ll see if the numbers go down. And if they do… they can’t keep doing it forever of course. I’ll have to find a new protocol or whatever to administer. We’ll play it by ear and keep chunking along until we either win or lose,” Trebek said.

“Is it better knowing what to expect? Because you’ve been thought it or is it harder” LaFlamme asked.

“Well, in some ways, it’s easier because now I know the day after chemo, my eyesight gets messed up a little and the next day after that, I start getting pains in my joints,” Trebek responded.

Trebek said he would continue to host “Jeopardy!” until his cancer starts to “diminish” his skills.

“I will keep doing (the show) as long as my skills do not diminish. And they have started to diminish,” Trebek said, noting a chemo side affect occasionally makes him slur his words. “When I feel my skills have diminished to the point where I notice and am bothered by it because all the people around me are saying, ‘No, it’s OK!’ But there will come a point when they’re no longer able to say ‘It’s OK’ … We’ll play it by ear and keep chunking along until we either win or lose.”

In March, Trebek disclosed that he had stage four pancreatic cancer.

