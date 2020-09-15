Jerry Rice says the 49ers had ‘a lot of missed opportunities’ in season opener

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a tough loss against the Arizona Cardinals and 49ers’ Hall of Famer Jerry Rice says the team lacks competitiveness.

Rice joined 95.7 The Game’s Morning Show, to recap Sunday’s performance.

“The team execution wise, they weren’t that sharp. A lot of missed opportunities.”

Rice added, “When you look over and you see an opponent wearing a different jersey, it’s time to compete. It’s time to go. I didn’t see that with the Niners yesterday.”

The 49ers opened their season with no fans in the stands and some speculate if having no spectators played a factor in the team’s performance.

Rice says the team can’t rely on the fans to spark the player’s motivation.

“We gotta stop using that as an excuse. We are paid professionals. This is what we do for our livelihood. Yes, we miss the fans. We would love for there to be fans in the stands, but if you can not get up for a game against an opponent in your stadium, I gotta problem with that… These are some of the scenarios that are gonna have to be addressed in the locker room.”

“We can’t use that as an excuse.”@JerryRice does not want to hear about the lack of fans at Levi’s pic.twitter.com/ofQSZLN7Ac — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 14, 2020

As the game progressed Rice’s frustration continued, “During the break they were playing music and we had certain guys dancing that hadn’t done anything on the football field. They didn’t have a reception or anything.”

Declining to call anyone out, “That’s not the standard of the San Francisco 49ers. If you want to dance or do whatever, you shouldn’t be wearing that uniform. You gotta be productive, you’ve gotta contribute to the team. And if you can’t do that, go do something else.”

“If you are dancing and you haven’t made a catch or you haven’t done anything on the football field, I have a problem with that.”@JerryRice via @MorningShow957 pic.twitter.com/UTzyqxQYYA — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 14, 2020

“That pissed me off,” Rice stated. “The Niners are not about that. If you score a touchdown, you can do whatever you want. You can dance, you can break dance, I don’t care. But if you’re dancing and you haven’t made a catch or anything, I have a problem with that.”

San Francisco is headed to the East Coast for the next two games as they’re scheduled to take on the New York Jets, followed by the New York Giants.

