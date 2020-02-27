JetBlue suspends change and cancellation fees because of coronavirus

(WBTW) – JetBlue announced it will suspend change and cancellation fees for new flights beginning Thursday due to evolving coronavirus concerns.

The airline said the suspended fees will be good through March 11 for travel completed by June 1. The policy is designed to give customers confidence that they will not be charged any JetBlue fees for changes or cancellations later over coronavirus concerns.

The move will apply to all fares offered by JetBlue, including Blue Basic, which generally does not allow for any changes or cancellations. Flights booked through JetBlue Vacations will also be allowed changes or cancellations with no fees.

“While authorities have not issued any travel restrictions to the locations we fly, we want to give our customers some peace of mind that we are ready to support them should the situation change,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue.

“Given our mission is to inspire humanity, we felt this suspension was an important way to live up to our crewmember and customer expectations during this uncertain time. We are committed to the health and safety of both our crewmembers and customers, and we are working directly with health and security officials as well as industry leaders for updates and best practices.”

Customers who book in the next two weeks will receive a full travel credit should they need to cancel their trip, and customers who wish to change their plans can apply the full amount from their original booking to a different itinerary, although fare differences may apply.

JetBlue is taking measures aligned with the recommendations of global health authorities and has activated its pandemic response team, which is monitoring the situation in real-time and working with key stakeholders to determine any further action. The airline is also promoting handwashing and healthy hygiene practices among its crewmembers and continuing to ensure compliance with aircraft cleaning procedures. Customers who want to understand what precautions they can take, should visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.