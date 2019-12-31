Jewish leaders react to recent violence

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The latest hate crime in New York is stunning the Bay Area Jewish community.

“It’s a horrific thing that happened to the Jewish community we aren’t the only ones you know we’re not the only ones that are being attacked in this day and age.”

Rabbi Yosef Langer of Chabad San Francisco says his community is becoming proactive toward security.

And they have had to — following a deadly shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last year and another one this year in Poway, California.

The latest attack in Monsey, New York.

Langer says means vigilance is unfortunately crucial in their communities, “We’re aware of what’s out there and we’re taking precautions and we’re encouraging that amongst our community.”

The Anti-Defamation League of San Francisco is also denouncing the recent string of terror, “People should be able to celebrate and observe their religious practices without fear for their own physical safety.”

The League’s regional director Seth Brysk says these attacks have gone up because extremists are being emboldened to act out.

He is, however, thankful for the response from our elected leaders including a plan to release a $15 million dollar grant to protect places of worship.

Brysk adds, “But more needs to be done, again, America should be a place and this country was founded on the notion of religious freedom.”

