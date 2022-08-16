FILE – First lady Jill Biden speaks at an event in the East Room of the White House, June 15, 2022, in Washington. Jill Biden is helping National Geographic…
FILE – First lady Jill Biden speaks at an event in the East Room of the White House, June 15, 2022, in Washington. Jill Biden is helping National Geographic promote its upcoming documentary series on U.S. national parks. The first lady introduces each installment of “America’s National Parks.” The five-night series is scheduled to air on consecutive nights beginning Aug. 29. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
