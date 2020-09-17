Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on ‘SNL’

(KRON) — “Saturday Night Live” announced that Jim Carrey will play Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in their new season.

“The Mask” star will go at it with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump.

SNL tweeted a silly GIF to release the news.

Biden’s role was previously played by “SNL” alum Jason Sudeikis during the Obama administration.

The new season of “SNL” airs on October 3rd.

