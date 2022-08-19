BOSTON (AP) – An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000. Boston-based RR Auction says the prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world.

A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday. The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.