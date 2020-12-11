Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate in Wilmington, Del. Black policy leaders will play a pivotal role in President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, marking one of the most diverse presidential agency review teams in history. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s official — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year.

The magazine announced the results Thursday night.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

Why did TIME choose the president-elect and vice president-elect as this year’s person of the year?

“Biden and Harris show that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division,” it reads on its website.

TIME’s shortlist of candidates was released Thursday morning. Those considered by TIME editors were Joe Biden, Donald Trump, frontline health care workers and Dr. Fauci, and the movement for racial justice.

A near century-long tradition, TIME has picked a Person of the Year since 1927. Normally, it is an individual but can also be multiple people or a group who greatly impacted the nation and world during the year.

Greta Thunberg was TIME’s Person of the Year in 2019 for her environmental activism and fight against climate change that inspired a global movement.