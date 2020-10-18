John Lennon’s life through music

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The 80th anniversary of John Lennon’s birth took place earlier this month. And in December the world will mourn on the 40 years that have passed since Lennon was murdered in front of his home in new york city.
There’s a new book that looks at John Lennon in 1980, the year that he died called John Lennon: 1980 playlist.
Author Tim English joins KRON4 to discuss musical influences in Lennon’s life.
