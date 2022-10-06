SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo said a six-banded armadillo named Josephine escaped from the zoo’s Interpretive Center on Thursday morning.

Despite a search of the zoo, the perimeter and the nearby park, she has yet to be found.

Josephine is part of the zoo’s education program, and she is “accustomed to being around people.” The zoo wants people to know she is not a threat to humans or even pets, like dogs and cats.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

(Photo from Sacramento Zoo) (Photo from Sacramento Zoo)

According to the zoo, six-banded armadillos, like Josephine, can be active during the day and night. They will also dig underground for shelter and are “excellent diggers.” Although she has poor vision, the zoo said she has a great sense of smell.

Her diet consists of mainly small insects.

Josephine is about 18 inches in length and weighs 12 pounds.

The zoo said its main priority is getting Josephine back safe and well. The public is asked to contact the zoo if they see or think they have seen her. They can be contacted at 916-808-1952.